La lettera aperta

Norma UE su AI, “appello urgente per una solida valutazione d’impatto sui diritti fondamentali”

HomeSicurezza digitalePrivacy
Indirizzo copiato

Il testo della lettera, su iniziativa lanciata da Gianclaudio Malgieri (Leiden University), Alessandro Mantelero (Politecnico di Torino) e Vincenzo Tiani (Brussels Privacy Hub), con 100 firmatari: “Appello urgente per l’approvazione di una solida valutazione d’impatto sui diritti fondamentali nella legge UE sull’intelligenza artificiale”

Pubblicato il 12 set 2023
Gianclaudio Malgieri

Professore Associato di Diritto e Tecnologia alla EDHEC Business School di Lille e alla Vrije Universiteit Brussel

Alessandro Mantelero

Professore associato di Diritto Privato nel Politecnico di Torino, Cattedra Jean Monnet in Mediterranean Digital Societies and Law

Vincenzo Tiani

Policy & Digital Communication

AI appello urgente

Ai rappresentanti del Consiglio dell’Unione europea, della Commissione europea e del Parlamento europeo, partecipanti al trilogo per la legge sull’intelligenza artificiale,

Noi, il sottoscritto gruppo di professori universitari, membri della comunità accademica, in collaborazione con società civile e altre istituzioni, vorremmo esprimere la nostra più profonda preoccupazione riguardo alle revisioni proposte per la legge UE sull’intelligenza artificiale.

Le richieste all’UE

In particolare, vi esortiamo ad adottare e rafforzare la disposizione contenuta nella versione del Parlamento europeo della legge sull’intelligenza artificiale in merito a una valutazione obbligatoria dell’impatto sui diritti fondamentali (FRIA, fundamental rights impact assessment)per le istituzioni pubbliche e private che utilizzano tecnologie di intelligenza artificiale (AI).

Una valutazione d’impatto sui diritti fondamentali solida e corretta dovrebbe basarsi sui seguenti quattro pilastri: 1) parametri chiari sulla valutazione dell’impatto dell’IA sui diritti fondamentali; 2) trasparenza sui risultati della valutazione d’impatto attraverso sintesi pubbliche e significative; 3) partecipazione degli utenti finali interessati, soprattutto se in posizione di vulnerabilità; 4) coinvolgimento delle autorità pubbliche nel processo di valutazione d’impatto e/o nei meccanismi di audit.

Inoltre, riteniamo che il FRIA debba essere coordinato con gli altri meccanismi di valutazione d’impatto già presenti nel progetto di legge sull’AI e in altri atti legislativi dell’UE. Le autorità di vigilanza nazionali indipendenti potrebbero attuare i principi del FRIA attraverso un quadro normativo chiaro e coerente, che permetta di comprenderne facilmente le procedure di adeguamento e prevederne gli effetti in caso di violazione. Ciò contribuirebbe a ridurre i costi e i tempi di adeguamento per le aziende che impiegano l’IA.

In qualità di esperti in varie discipline, siamo testimoni dei profondi rischi che i sistemi di IA possono comportare per i diritti fondamentali e della necessità di azioni ex-ante significative per mitigare tali impatti. L’inclusione di un solido meccanismo FRIA all’interno della legge europea sull’intelligenza artificiale è una salvaguardia fondamentale contro i potenziali impatti negativi sui diritti fondamentali degli utenti finali, in particolare di coloro che si trovano in posizioni vulnerabili. Questa valutazione completa consente di esaminare sistematicamente l’impatto dei sistemi di IA sui diritti fondamentali, garantendo responsabilità, trasparenza e un uso etico delle tecnologie di IA.

Riteniamo che il FRIA debba riguardare non solo le istituzioni pubbliche, ma anche le entità private che utilizzano l’IA. Solo in questo modo possiamo garantire che tutte le organizzazioni, indipendentemente dalla loro natura, siano ritenute responsabili dei potenziali rischi e dell’impatto che i loro sistemi di IA possono avere sugli individui e sulla società nel suo complesso, soprattutto considerando l’enorme impatto che gli sviluppatori e le imprese che usano l’IA possono avere sui diritti fondamentali degli individui. Questo approccio stabilisce condizioni di parità, previene indebite concentrazioni di potere e favorisce una diffusione responsabile dell’IA in tutti i settori.

Inoltre, esortiamo le istituzioni europee a garantire che il FRIA sia trasparente, partecipativo e multidisciplinare. Il coinvolgimento di diverse parti interessate, tra cui organizzazioni della società civile, esperti, università e comunità emarginate, arricchirà il processo di valutazione e rafforzerà la legittimità del quadro normativo sull’IA.

Infine, nell’affrontare la complessità dei rischi relativi ai diritti fondamentali, la valutazione del rischio dovrebbe essere uno strumento integrato con una distribuzione proporzionata degli oneri basata sul rischio effettivo introdotto nella società e sul potere dei singoli attori di gestire tale rischio, come generalmente accettato nella teoria giuridica del rischio. I fornitori di IA dovrebbero quindi eseguire la valutazione generale di un prodotto/servizio di IA considerando tutti i suoi potenziali utilizzi, ma le entità che utilizzano tale prodotto/servizio in un determinato contesto e per scopi specifici dovrebbero integrare questa valutazione iniziale con l’analisi dell’impatto contestuale sui diritti fondamentali.

A questo proposito, l’obbligo di effettuare una valutazione d’impatto sarebbe in linea e integrerebbe altri obblighi di valutazione d’impatto più limitati e specifici che gli enti pubblici e privati dell’UE sono già chiamati a fare in base ad altre normative (ad esempio, il GDPR e il Digital Services Act), adottando un focus sulla varietà di impatti potenziali sui diritti fondamentali che i sistemi di IA ad alto rischio possono avere. Da questo punto di vista, la versione del Parlamento europeo della valutazione d’impatto sui diritti fondamentali dell’AI Act si mostra coerente nel caso in cui un ente debba eseguire sia una valutazione d’impatto privacy (DPIA) che una FRIA.

In conclusione, riteniamo che l’inclusione di una solida valutazione d’impatto sui diritti fondamentali all’interno dell’AI Act e la sua armonizzazione nell’ambito del più ampio approccio basato sul rischio siano fondamentali per sostenere l’impegno dell’Unione Europea nei confronti dei diritti umani e dei suoi valori. Nei prossimi giorni pubblicheremo una relazione più dettagliata che illustrerà il nostro punto di vista sulle migliori pratiche per regolamentare le valutazioni d’impatto sui diritti fondamentali.

Vi ringraziamo per l’attenzione che vorrete dedicare a questa questione cruciale.

Bruxelles, 12 settembre 2023

I firmatari della lettera

Gianclaudio Malgieri, Associate Professor of Law at Leiden University and Co-director of the Brussels Privacy Hub, The Netherlands

Alessandro Mantelero, Associate Professor of Law at Politecnico di Torino, Italy

Mireille Hildebrandt, Full Professor of Law at Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium

Christopher Kuner, Affiliate Professor of Law at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Paul De Hert, Full Professor at Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium, and Tilburg University, The Netherlands

Bart Schermer, Full Professor of Law at Leiden University, The Netherlands

Oreste Pollicino, Full Professor of Law at Bocconi University, Italy

Eduard Fosch-Villaronga, Associate Professor at Leiden University,T he Netherlands

Eleni Kosta, Full Professor of Law at Tilburg University, The Netherlands

Giorgio Resta, Full Professor of Law at Roma Tre University, Italy

Bart Custers, Full Professor of Law and Data Science, Leiden University, The Netherlands

Alain Strowel, Full Professor of IP and IT Law, UCLouvain and U Saint-Louis, Belgium

Vanessa Mak, Full Professor of Civil Law at Leiden University, The Netherlands

Margot E. Kaminski, Full Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School, Boulder, CO, USA and Director, Privacy Initiative at the Silicon Flatirons Center

Vincenzo Tiani, Brussels Privacy Hub, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium

Frederik Zuiderveen Borgesius, Full Professor of ICT and Law at iHub, Radboud University, Nijmegen, The Netherlands

Simone van der Hof, Full Professor of Law and Digital Technologies, Leiden University, The Netherlands

Lee A. Bygrave, Full Professor of Law, Director of the Norwegian Research Center for Computers and Law, University of Oslo, Norway; Honorary Professor, College of Law, Australian National University

Andrew Selbst, Assistant Professor of Law at the University of California Los Angeles, USA

Dag Wiese Schartum, Full Professor of Law, Norwegian Research Center for Computers and Law, University of Oslo, Norway

Tobias Mahler, Full Professor of Law, Norwegian Research Center for Computers and Law, University of Oslo, Norway

Sebastian Felix Schwemer, Associate Professor, Centre for Information and Innovation Law (CIIR), University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Björn Fasterling, Professor of Law, EDHEC Business School, Augmented Law Institute, France

Christophe Roquilly, Full Professor of Law, Director of the EDHEC Augmented Law Institute, Honorary Dean of Faculty, EDHEC Business School, France

Alina Wernick, Principal Investigator, Faculty of Law, affiliated researcher, The Legal Tech Lab, the University of Helsinki, Finland

Giovanni De Gregorio, PLMJ Chair in Law and Technology, Universidade Catolica Portuguesa, Lisbon, Portugal

Julián Valero Torrijos, Full Professor of Administrative Law, Director of the Chair in Digital Identity & Rights, University of Murcia, Spain

Miquel Peguera, Full Professor of Law, at Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, Spain

Massimo Durante, Full Professor of Philosophy of Law and Legal Informatics, Department of Law, University of Turin, Italy

Mauro Grondona, Full Professor of Private Law, University of Genoa, Italy

Nora Ni Loideain, Director of Information Law & Policy Centre, Assistant Professor in Law, Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London, UK

Lilian Mitrou, Full Professor – University of the Aegean-Greece – President of I Institute for Privacy Law, Data Protection and Technology (IPL -European Public Law Organisation), Greece

Bethany Shiner, Senior Lecturer in Law, Middlesex University London, UK

Sophie Stalla-Bourdillon, Professor in Law, Co-director of the Brussels Privacy Hub, VUB, Belgium

Martin Husovec, Associate Professor of Law, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), UK

Giovanni Sartor, Full Professor in legal theory and legal informatics, Department of Law, University of Bologna, European University Institute of Florence, Italy

Giusella Finocchiaro, Full Professor of Private Law and Internet Law, University of Bologna, Italy

Marcello Ienca, Professor of Ethics of Artificial Intelligence and Neuroscience; Deputy Director of the Institute for Ethics and History

of Medicine; Technical University of Munich, Germany. Senior Scientist at College of Humanities, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, EPFL, Switzerland

Maria Helen Murphy, Associate Professor, Maynooth University School of Law and Criminology

Patrick O’Callaghan, Senior Lecturer in Law (Associate Professor), University College Cork, Ireland

Perry Keller, Reader (associate professor) in Media and Information law, King’s College London; UK

Thorsten Strufe, Full professor of Privacy and IT security, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and CeTI/TU Dresden, Germany

Stefanos Gritzalis, Full Professor of Information and Communication Systems Security, Director MSc Programme in Law and ICT, Department of Digital Systems, University of Piraeus, Greece

Luca Longo, Assistant Professor, Technological University Dublin, Dublin, Ireland

Charles Raab, Professor Emeritus, University of Edinburgh, UK

Claude Castelluccia, Research Director, Inria, France

Martin Scheinin, British Academy Global Professor, Bonavero Institute of Human Rights, University of Oxford, UK

Franziska Boehm, Full Professor of Law, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany

Darius Whelan, Senior Lecturer, School of Law, University College Cork, Ireland

Sarah Spiekermann, Full Professor at Vienna University of Economics & Business, Austria

Marc Langheinrich, Full Professor for Computer Science, Università della Svizzera italiana, Switzerland

Edoardo Celeste, Assistant Professor in Law, Technology and Innovation and Chair of the Erasmus Mundus Master in Law, Data and AI, Dublin City University, Ireland

Sokratis Katsikas, Professor of Information and Cyber Security, Department of Information Security and Communication Technology, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway & Director, Norwegian Centre for Cybersecurity of Critical Sectors, Norway & Professor Emeritus, University of Piraeus, Greece

Bart Preneel, Full Professor in Cybersecurity and Privacy, Department Electrical Engineering-ESAT, KU Leuven, Belgium

Henning Lahmnann, Assistant Professor of Law, eLaw Center for Law and Digital Technologies, Leiden, The Netherlands

Spyros Kokolakis, Professor, Department of Information & Communication Systems Engineering, University of the Aegean, Greece

Costas Lambrinoudakis, Professor, Department of Digital Systems, University of Piraeus, Greece

Maria Belén Andreu Martínez, Full Professor of Civil Law, University of Murcia, Spain

Franco Pizzetti, Professor Emeritus of Constitutional Law University of Turin, Italy

Miguel Poiares Maduro, VdA Chair in Digital Governance, Universidade Católica Portuguesa, Portugal

Philippe Jougleux, Associate Professor, School of Law, European University Cyprus, Cyprus

Ugo Pagallo, Full Professor of Law, University of Turin, Italy

Carissa Véliz, Associate Professor at the Institute for Ethics in AI, University of Oxford, UK

Lorenzo Cotino, Professor of Constitutional Law, University of Valencia, Spain, founder of www.derechotics.es

Orla Lynskey, Associate Professor LSE Law School and Visiting Professor College of Europe (Bruges), UK

Pere Simón Castellano, Full Professor of Constitutional Law, Universidad Internacional de la Rioja (UNIR – La Universidad en Internet), Spain

Jorge Castellanos Claramunt, Professor of Constitutional Law, University of Valencia, Spain

Adrián Palma Ortigosa, Assistant Professor of Administrative Law, University of Valencia, Spain

Professor Chris Marsden, Professor of Artificial Intelligence, Technology and the Law, Monash University, Australia

Maria Bottis, Professor of Information Law, Ionian University, Greece

Silvia De Conca, Assistant Professor of Law, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Jonathan Cave, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Warwick and Fellow, Alan Turing Institute, UK

Els J. Kindt, Founder of Biometric Law Lab, CiTiP, KU Leuven, Belgium, Associate professor, Universiteit Leiden, The Netherlands

Eoin O’Dell, Fellow and Associate Professor of Law, Trinity College Dublin, Ireland

Alberto De Franceschi, Full Professor of Private Law, Ferrara University, Italy

Camilla Crea, Associate Professor of Private Law, Sannio University, Italy

Róisín Á Costello, Assistant Professor of Law, Trinity College Dublin, Ireland

Ronald Leenes, Full Professor of Regulation by Technology, Tilburg Institute for Law, Technology, and Society, Tilburg University, the Netherlands

Linnet Taylor, Full Professor of International Data Governance, Tilburg Institute for Law, Technology, and Society, Tilburg University, the Netherlands

Mirko Tobias Schäfer, Associate Professor, Department of Information & Computing Sciences, Science Lead at Data School, Utrecht University, the Netherlands

Phoebe Li, Reader (Senior Associate Professor) in Law and Technology, School of Law, Politics, and Sociology, University of Sussex, UK

Vasiliki Diamantopoulou, Assistant Professor, University of the Aegean, Substitute Member of the Board, Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy, Greece

Nadya Purtova, Full Professor of Law, Innovation, and Technology, Utrecht University, the Netherlands

Albert Meijer, Full professor of Public Innovation, School of Governance, Utrecht University, Netherlands

Cristiana Santos, Assistant Professor of Law and Technology, School of Law, Utrecht University, The Netherlands

Albert Ali Salah, Full Professor of Social and Affective Computing, Utrecht University, The Netherlands

Jiahong Chen, Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Law, University of Sheffield, UK

Aline Franzke, International Centre for Ethics in Science and Humanities (IZEW) University of Tübingen, Germany

Carlos Castillo, ICREA Research Professor at Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain

Salvatore Ruggieri, Full Professor of Computer Science, University of Pisa, Italy

Karin van Es, Associate Professor Media and Culture Studies, Humanities Lead at Data School, Utrecht University, the Netherlands


Domenico Rosani, Assistant Professor of Law, University of Utrecht, The Netherlands

George Christou, Professor of European Politics and Security, University of Warwick, UK

Anu Masso, Associate professor in big data in social sciences, Ragnar Nurkse Department of Innovation and Governance, Tallinn University of Technology, Estonia


Raphaële Xenidis, Assistant Professor in European Law, Sciences Po, France

Stephan Grimmelikhuijsen, Associate Professor in Public Management, Utrecht University School of Governance, Utrecht University, The Netherlands


Shoshana Zuboff, Charles Edward Wilson Professor Emeritus, Harvard Business School, author The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, US

Francien Dechesne, Associate Professor of Ethics and Digital Technologies, eLaw Center for Law and Digital Technologies, Leiden University, The Netherlands

Marc Rotenberg, Adjunct Professor Georgetown University, Executive Director, Center for AI and Digital Policy, United States

Merve Hickok, Lecturer in AI Ethics, Michigan University, President, Center for AI and Digital Policy, United States

Janneke Gerards, Full Professor of Fundamental Rights Law, Utrecht University, The Netherlands


Giovanni Comandè, Full Professor of Comparative Law, Scuola Superiore SAnt’Anna, Pisa, Italy


José Luis Piñar Mañas, Full Professor of Administrative Law, CEU San Pablo University, Madrid, Spain


Edoardo Raffiotta, Associate Professor of Constitutional Law, University of Milan Biococca, Milan, Italy

@RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Valuta la qualità di questo articolo

La tua opinione è importante per noi!

Argomenti

Canali

Speciale PNRR

Tutti
Incentivi
Salute digitale
Formazione
Analisi
Sostenibilità
PA
Sostemibilità
Sicurezza
Digital Economy
CODICE STARTUP
Imprenditoria femminile: come attingere ai fondi per le donne che fanno impresa
DECRETI
PNRR e Fascicolo Sanitario Elettronico: investimenti per oltre 600 milioni
IL DOCUMENTO
Competenze digitali, ecco il nuovo piano operativo nazionale
STRUMENTI
Da Istat e RGS gli indicatori per misurare la sostenibilità nel PNRR
STRATEGIE
PNRR – Piano nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza: cos’è e novità
FONDI
Pnrr, ok della Ue alla seconda rata da 21 miliardi: focus su 5G e banda ultralarga
GREEN ENERGY
Energia pulita: Banca Sella finanzia i progetti green incentivati dal PNRR
TECNOLOGIA SOLIDALE
Due buone notizie digitali: 500 milioni per gli ITS e l’inizio dell’intranet veloce in scuole e ospedali
INNOVAZIONE
Competenze digitali e InPA cruciali per raggiungere gli obiettivi del Pnrr
STRATEGIE
PA digitale 2026, come gestire i fondi PNRR in 5 fasi: ecco la proposta
ANALISI
Value-based healthcare: le esperienze in Italia e il ruolo del PNRR
Strategie
Accordi per l’innovazione, per le imprese altri 250 milioni
Strategie
PNRR, opportunità e sfide per le smart city
Strategie
Brevetti, il Mise mette sul piatto 8,5 milioni
Strategie
PNRR e opere pubbliche, la grande sfida per i Comuni e perché bisogna pensare digitale
Formazione
Trasferimento tecnologico, il Mise mette sul piatto 7,5 milioni
Strategie
PSN e Strategia Cloud Italia: a che punto siamo e come supportare la PA in questo percorso
Dispersione idrica
Siccità: AI e analisi dei dati possono ridurre gli sprechi d’acqua. Ecco gli interventi necessari
PNRR
Cloud, firmato il contratto per l’avvio di lavori del Polo strategico
Formazione
Competenze digitali, stanziati 48 milioni per gli Istituti tecnologici superiori
Iniziative
Digitalizzazione delle reti idriche: oltre 600 milioni per 21 progetti
Competenze e competitività
PNRR, così i fondi UE possono rilanciare la ricerca e l’Università
Finanziamenti
PNRR, si sbloccano i fondi per l’agrisolare
Sanità post-pandemica
PNRR, Missione Salute: a che punto siamo e cosa resta da fare
Strategie
Sovranità e autonomia tecnologica nazionale: come avviare un processo virtuoso e sostenibile
La relazione
Pnrr e PA digitale, l’alert della Corte dei conti su execution e capacità di spesa
L'editoriale
Elezioni 2022, la sfida digitale ai margini del dibattito politico
Strategie
Digitale, il monito di I-Com: “Senza riforme Pnrr inefficace”
Transizione digitale
Pnrr: arrivano 321 milioni per cloud dei Comuni, spazio e mobilità innovativa
L'analisi I-COM
Il PNRR alla prova delle elezioni: come usare bene le risorse e centrare gli obiettivi digitali
Cineca
Quantum computing, una svolta per la ricerca: lo scenario europeo e i progetti in corso
L'indice europeo
Desi, l’Italia scala due posizioni grazie a fibra e 5G. Ma è (ancora) allarme competenze
L'approfondimento
PNRR 2, ecco tutte le misure per cittadini e imprese: portale sommerso, codice crisi d’impresa e sismabonus, cosa cambia
Servizi digitali
PNRR e trasformazione digitale: ecco gli investimenti e le riforme previste per la digitalizzazione della PA
Legal health
Lo spazio europeo dei dati sanitari: come circoleranno le informazioni sulla salute nell’Unione Europea
Servizi digitali
PNRR e PA digitale: non dimentichiamo la dematerializzazione
Digital Healthcare transformation
La trasformazione digitale degli ospedali
Governance digitale
PA digitale, è la volta buona? Così misure e risorse del PNRR possono fare la differenza
Servizi digitali
Comuni e digitale, come usare il PNRR senza sbagliare
La survey
Pnrr e digitale accoppiata vincente per il 70% delle pmi italiane
Missione salute
Fascicolo Sanitario Elettronico alla prova del PNRR: limiti, rischi e opportunità
Servizi pubblici
PNRR: come diventeranno i siti dei comuni italiani grazie alle nuove risorse
Skill gap
PNRR, la banda ultra larga crea 20.000 nuovi posti di lavoro
Il Piano
Spazio, Colao fa il punto sul Pnrr: i progetti verso la milestone 2023
FORUMPA2022
PNRR e trasformazione digitale: rivedi i Talk di FORUM PA 2022 in collaborazione con le aziende partner
I contratti
Avio, 340 milioni dal Pnrr per i nuovi propulsori a metano
Next Generation EU
PNRR, a che punto siamo e cosa possono aspettarsi le aziende private
Fondi
Operativo il nuovo portale del MISE con tutti i finanziamenti per le imprese
Servizi comunali
Il PNRR occasione unica per i Comuni digitali: strumenti e risorse per enti e cittadini
Healthcare data platform
PNRR dalla teoria alla pratica: tecnologie e soluzioni per l’innovazione in Sanità
Skill
Competenze digitali, partono le Reti di facilitazione
Gli obiettivi
Scuola 4.0, PNRR ultima chance: ecco come cambierà il sistema formativo
Sistema Paese
PNRR 2, è il turno della space economy
FORUM PA 2022
FORUM PA 2022: la maturità digitale dei comuni italiani rispetto al PNRR
Analisi
PNRR: dalla Ricerca all’impresa, una sfida da cogliere insieme
Innovazione
Pnrr, il Dipartimento per la Trasformazione digitale si riorganizza
FORUM PA 2022
PA verde e sostenibile: il ruolo di PNRR, PNIEC, energy management e green public procurement
Analisi
PNRR, Comuni e digitalizzazione: tutto su fondi e opportunità, in meno di 3 minuti. Guarda il video!
Rapporti
Competenze digitali e servizi automatizzati pilastri del piano Inps
Analisi
Attuazione del PNRR: il dialogo necessario tra istituzioni e società civile. Rivedi lo Scenario di FORUM PA 2022
Progetti
Pnrr, fondi per il Politecnico di Torino. Fra i progetti anche IS4Aerospace
Analisi
PNRR, Colao fa il punto sulla transizione digitale dell’Italia: «In linea con tutte le scadenze»
La Svolta
Ict, Istat “riclassifica” i professionisti. Via anche al catalogo dati sul Pnrr
Analisi
Spazio, Colao fa il punto sul Pnrr: i progetti verso la milestone 2023
FORUM PA 2022
Ecosistema territoriale sostenibile: l’Emilia Romagna tra FESR e PNRR
Il Piano
Innovazione, il Mise “centra” gli obiettivi Pnrr: attivati 17,5 miliardi
Analisi
PNRR: raggiunti gli obiettivi per il primo semestre 2022. Il punto e qualche riflessione
Analisi
PNRR: dal dialogo tra PA e società civile passa il corretto monitoraggio dei risultati, tra collaborazione e identità dei luoghi
Webinar
Comuni e PNRR: un focus sui bandi attivi o in pubblicazione
Analisi
Formazione 4.0: cos’è e come funziona il credito d’imposta
PA e Sicurezza
PA e sicurezza informatica: il ruolo dei territori di fronte alle sfide della digitalizzazione
PA e sicurezza
PNRR e servizi pubblici digitali: sfide e opportunità per Comuni e Città metropolitane
Water management
Water management in Italia: verso una transizione “smart” e “circular” 
LE RISORSE
Transizione digitale, Simest apre i fondi Pnrr alle medie imprese
Prospettive
Turismo, cultura e digital: come spendere bene le risorse del PNRR
Analisi
Smart City: quale contributo alla transizione ecologica
Decarbonizzazione
Idrogeno verde, 450 milioni € di investimenti PNRR, Cingolani firma
Unioncamere
PNRR, imprese in ritardo: ecco come le Camere di commercio possono aiutare
I fondi
Industria 4.0: solo un’impresa su tre pronta a salire sul treno Pnrr
CODICE STARTUP
Imprenditoria femminile: come attingere ai fondi per le donne che fanno impresa
DECRETI
PNRR e Fascicolo Sanitario Elettronico: investimenti per oltre 600 milioni
IL DOCUMENTO
Competenze digitali, ecco il nuovo piano operativo nazionale
STRUMENTI
Da Istat e RGS gli indicatori per misurare la sostenibilità nel PNRR
STRATEGIE
PNRR – Piano nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza: cos’è e novità
FONDI
Pnrr, ok della Ue alla seconda rata da 21 miliardi: focus su 5G e banda ultralarga
GREEN ENERGY
Energia pulita: Banca Sella finanzia i progetti green incentivati dal PNRR
TECNOLOGIA SOLIDALE
Due buone notizie digitali: 500 milioni per gli ITS e l’inizio dell’intranet veloce in scuole e ospedali
INNOVAZIONE
Competenze digitali e InPA cruciali per raggiungere gli obiettivi del Pnrr
STRATEGIE
PA digitale 2026, come gestire i fondi PNRR in 5 fasi: ecco la proposta
ANALISI
Value-based healthcare: le esperienze in Italia e il ruolo del PNRR
Strategie
Accordi per l’innovazione, per le imprese altri 250 milioni
Strategie
PNRR, opportunità e sfide per le smart city
Strategie
Brevetti, il Mise mette sul piatto 8,5 milioni
Strategie
PNRR e opere pubbliche, la grande sfida per i Comuni e perché bisogna pensare digitale
Formazione
Trasferimento tecnologico, il Mise mette sul piatto 7,5 milioni
Strategie
PSN e Strategia Cloud Italia: a che punto siamo e come supportare la PA in questo percorso
Dispersione idrica
Siccità: AI e analisi dei dati possono ridurre gli sprechi d’acqua. Ecco gli interventi necessari
PNRR
Cloud, firmato il contratto per l’avvio di lavori del Polo strategico
Formazione
Competenze digitali, stanziati 48 milioni per gli Istituti tecnologici superiori
Iniziative
Digitalizzazione delle reti idriche: oltre 600 milioni per 21 progetti
Competenze e competitività
PNRR, così i fondi UE possono rilanciare la ricerca e l’Università
Finanziamenti
PNRR, si sbloccano i fondi per l’agrisolare
Sanità post-pandemica
PNRR, Missione Salute: a che punto siamo e cosa resta da fare
Strategie
Sovranità e autonomia tecnologica nazionale: come avviare un processo virtuoso e sostenibile
La relazione
Pnrr e PA digitale, l’alert della Corte dei conti su execution e capacità di spesa
L'editoriale
Elezioni 2022, la sfida digitale ai margini del dibattito politico
Strategie
Digitale, il monito di I-Com: “Senza riforme Pnrr inefficace”
Transizione digitale
Pnrr: arrivano 321 milioni per cloud dei Comuni, spazio e mobilità innovativa
L'analisi I-COM
Il PNRR alla prova delle elezioni: come usare bene le risorse e centrare gli obiettivi digitali
Cineca
Quantum computing, una svolta per la ricerca: lo scenario europeo e i progetti in corso
L'indice europeo
Desi, l’Italia scala due posizioni grazie a fibra e 5G. Ma è (ancora) allarme competenze
L'approfondimento
PNRR 2, ecco tutte le misure per cittadini e imprese: portale sommerso, codice crisi d’impresa e sismabonus, cosa cambia
Servizi digitali
PNRR e trasformazione digitale: ecco gli investimenti e le riforme previste per la digitalizzazione della PA
Legal health
Lo spazio europeo dei dati sanitari: come circoleranno le informazioni sulla salute nell’Unione Europea
Servizi digitali
PNRR e PA digitale: non dimentichiamo la dematerializzazione
Digital Healthcare transformation
La trasformazione digitale degli ospedali
Governance digitale
PA digitale, è la volta buona? Così misure e risorse del PNRR possono fare la differenza
Servizi digitali
Comuni e digitale, come usare il PNRR senza sbagliare
La survey
Pnrr e digitale accoppiata vincente per il 70% delle pmi italiane
Missione salute
Fascicolo Sanitario Elettronico alla prova del PNRR: limiti, rischi e opportunità
Servizi pubblici
PNRR: come diventeranno i siti dei comuni italiani grazie alle nuove risorse
Skill gap
PNRR, la banda ultra larga crea 20.000 nuovi posti di lavoro
Il Piano
Spazio, Colao fa il punto sul Pnrr: i progetti verso la milestone 2023
FORUMPA2022
PNRR e trasformazione digitale: rivedi i Talk di FORUM PA 2022 in collaborazione con le aziende partner
I contratti
Avio, 340 milioni dal Pnrr per i nuovi propulsori a metano
Next Generation EU
PNRR, a che punto siamo e cosa possono aspettarsi le aziende private
Fondi
Operativo il nuovo portale del MISE con tutti i finanziamenti per le imprese
Servizi comunali
Il PNRR occasione unica per i Comuni digitali: strumenti e risorse per enti e cittadini
Healthcare data platform
PNRR dalla teoria alla pratica: tecnologie e soluzioni per l’innovazione in Sanità
Skill
Competenze digitali, partono le Reti di facilitazione
Gli obiettivi
Scuola 4.0, PNRR ultima chance: ecco come cambierà il sistema formativo
Sistema Paese
PNRR 2, è il turno della space economy
FORUM PA 2022
FORUM PA 2022: la maturità digitale dei comuni italiani rispetto al PNRR
Analisi
PNRR: dalla Ricerca all’impresa, una sfida da cogliere insieme
Innovazione
Pnrr, il Dipartimento per la Trasformazione digitale si riorganizza
FORUM PA 2022
PA verde e sostenibile: il ruolo di PNRR, PNIEC, energy management e green public procurement
Analisi
PNRR, Comuni e digitalizzazione: tutto su fondi e opportunità, in meno di 3 minuti. Guarda il video!
Rapporti
Competenze digitali e servizi automatizzati pilastri del piano Inps
Analisi
Attuazione del PNRR: il dialogo necessario tra istituzioni e società civile. Rivedi lo Scenario di FORUM PA 2022
Progetti
Pnrr, fondi per il Politecnico di Torino. Fra i progetti anche IS4Aerospace
Analisi
PNRR, Colao fa il punto sulla transizione digitale dell’Italia: «In linea con tutte le scadenze»
La Svolta
Ict, Istat “riclassifica” i professionisti. Via anche al catalogo dati sul Pnrr
Analisi
Spazio, Colao fa il punto sul Pnrr: i progetti verso la milestone 2023
FORUM PA 2022
Ecosistema territoriale sostenibile: l’Emilia Romagna tra FESR e PNRR
Il Piano
Innovazione, il Mise “centra” gli obiettivi Pnrr: attivati 17,5 miliardi
Analisi
PNRR: raggiunti gli obiettivi per il primo semestre 2022. Il punto e qualche riflessione
Analisi
PNRR: dal dialogo tra PA e società civile passa il corretto monitoraggio dei risultati, tra collaborazione e identità dei luoghi
Webinar
Comuni e PNRR: un focus sui bandi attivi o in pubblicazione
Analisi
Formazione 4.0: cos’è e come funziona il credito d’imposta
PA e Sicurezza
PA e sicurezza informatica: il ruolo dei territori di fronte alle sfide della digitalizzazione
PA e sicurezza
PNRR e servizi pubblici digitali: sfide e opportunità per Comuni e Città metropolitane
Water management
Water management in Italia: verso una transizione “smart” e “circular” 
LE RISORSE
Transizione digitale, Simest apre i fondi Pnrr alle medie imprese
Prospettive
Turismo, cultura e digital: come spendere bene le risorse del PNRR
Analisi
Smart City: quale contributo alla transizione ecologica
Decarbonizzazione
Idrogeno verde, 450 milioni € di investimenti PNRR, Cingolani firma
Unioncamere
PNRR, imprese in ritardo: ecco come le Camere di commercio possono aiutare
I fondi
Industria 4.0: solo un’impresa su tre pronta a salire sul treno Pnrr

Articoli correlati

  • l'intervento

    “Allucinazioni” dell’AI, dati personali e tutele: il GDPR va rafforzato

    09 Mag 2023

    di Enrico Pelino

    Condividi

  • l'analisi

    Metaverso: le applicazioni commerciali, industriali e militari sotto la lente Ue

    11 Lug 2023

    di Tommaso Ruocco

    Condividi

Prossimo

“Allucinazioni” dell’AI, dati personali e tutele: il GDPR va rafforzato

Articolo 1 di 3