Norma UE su AI, “appello urgente per una solida valutazione d’impatto sui diritti fondamentali”

Ai rappresentanti del Consiglio dell’Unione europea, della Commissione europea e del Parlamento europeo, partecipanti al trilogo per la legge sull’intelligenza artificiale,

Noi, il sottoscritto gruppo di professori universitari, membri della comunità accademica, in collaborazione con società civile e altre istituzioni, vorremmo esprimere la nostra più profonda preoccupazione riguardo alle revisioni proposte per la legge UE sull’intelligenza artificiale.

Le richieste all’UE

In particolare, vi esortiamo ad adottare e rafforzare la disposizione contenuta nella versione del Parlamento europeo della legge sull’intelligenza artificiale in merito a una valutazione obbligatoria dell’impatto sui diritti fondamentali (FRIA, fundamental rights impact assessment)per le istituzioni pubbliche e private che utilizzano tecnologie di intelligenza artificiale (AI).

Una valutazione d’impatto sui diritti fondamentali solida e corretta dovrebbe basarsi sui seguenti quattro pilastri: 1) parametri chiari sulla valutazione dell’impatto dell’IA sui diritti fondamentali; 2) trasparenza sui risultati della valutazione d’impatto attraverso sintesi pubbliche e significative; 3) partecipazione degli utenti finali interessati, soprattutto se in posizione di vulnerabilità; 4) coinvolgimento delle autorità pubbliche nel processo di valutazione d’impatto e/o nei meccanismi di audit.

Inoltre, riteniamo che il FRIA debba essere coordinato con gli altri meccanismi di valutazione d’impatto già presenti nel progetto di legge sull’AI e in altri atti legislativi dell’UE. Le autorità di vigilanza nazionali indipendenti potrebbero attuare i principi del FRIA attraverso un quadro normativo chiaro e coerente, che permetta di comprenderne facilmente le procedure di adeguamento e prevederne gli effetti in caso di violazione. Ciò contribuirebbe a ridurre i costi e i tempi di adeguamento per le aziende che impiegano l’IA.

In qualità di esperti in varie discipline, siamo testimoni dei profondi rischi che i sistemi di IA possono comportare per i diritti fondamentali e della necessità di azioni ex-ante significative per mitigare tali impatti. L’inclusione di un solido meccanismo FRIA all’interno della legge europea sull’intelligenza artificiale è una salvaguardia fondamentale contro i potenziali impatti negativi sui diritti fondamentali degli utenti finali, in particolare di coloro che si trovano in posizioni vulnerabili. Questa valutazione completa consente di esaminare sistematicamente l’impatto dei sistemi di IA sui diritti fondamentali, garantendo responsabilità, trasparenza e un uso etico delle tecnologie di IA.

Riteniamo che il FRIA debba riguardare non solo le istituzioni pubbliche, ma anche le entità private che utilizzano l’IA. Solo in questo modo possiamo garantire che tutte le organizzazioni, indipendentemente dalla loro natura, siano ritenute responsabili dei potenziali rischi e dell’impatto che i loro sistemi di IA possono avere sugli individui e sulla società nel suo complesso, soprattutto considerando l’enorme impatto che gli sviluppatori e le imprese che usano l’IA possono avere sui diritti fondamentali degli individui. Questo approccio stabilisce condizioni di parità, previene indebite concentrazioni di potere e favorisce una diffusione responsabile dell’IA in tutti i settori.

Inoltre, esortiamo le istituzioni europee a garantire che il FRIA sia trasparente, partecipativo e multidisciplinare. Il coinvolgimento di diverse parti interessate, tra cui organizzazioni della società civile, esperti, università e comunità emarginate, arricchirà il processo di valutazione e rafforzerà la legittimità del quadro normativo sull’IA.

Infine, nell’affrontare la complessità dei rischi relativi ai diritti fondamentali, la valutazione del rischio dovrebbe essere uno strumento integrato con una distribuzione proporzionata degli oneri basata sul rischio effettivo introdotto nella società e sul potere dei singoli attori di gestire tale rischio, come generalmente accettato nella teoria giuridica del rischio. I fornitori di IA dovrebbero quindi eseguire la valutazione generale di un prodotto/servizio di IA considerando tutti i suoi potenziali utilizzi, ma le entità che utilizzano tale prodotto/servizio in un determinato contesto e per scopi specifici dovrebbero integrare questa valutazione iniziale con l’analisi dell’impatto contestuale sui diritti fondamentali.

A questo proposito, l’obbligo di effettuare una valutazione d’impatto sarebbe in linea e integrerebbe altri obblighi di valutazione d’impatto più limitati e specifici che gli enti pubblici e privati dell’UE sono già chiamati a fare in base ad altre normative (ad esempio, il GDPR e il Digital Services Act), adottando un focus sulla varietà di impatti potenziali sui diritti fondamentali che i sistemi di IA ad alto rischio possono avere. Da questo punto di vista, la versione del Parlamento europeo della valutazione d’impatto sui diritti fondamentali dell’AI Act si mostra coerente nel caso in cui un ente debba eseguire sia una valutazione d’impatto privacy (DPIA) che una FRIA.

In conclusione, riteniamo che l’inclusione di una solida valutazione d’impatto sui diritti fondamentali all’interno dell’AI Act e la sua armonizzazione nell’ambito del più ampio approccio basato sul rischio siano fondamentali per sostenere l’impegno dell’Unione Europea nei confronti dei diritti umani e dei suoi valori. Nei prossimi giorni pubblicheremo una relazione più dettagliata che illustrerà il nostro punto di vista sulle migliori pratiche per regolamentare le valutazioni d’impatto sui diritti fondamentali.

Vi ringraziamo per l’attenzione che vorrete dedicare a questa questione cruciale.

Bruxelles, 12 settembre 2023

I firmatari della lettera

Gianclaudio Malgieri, Associate Professor of Law at Leiden University and Co-director of the Brussels Privacy Hub, The Netherlands

Alessandro Mantelero, Associate Professor of Law at Politecnico di Torino, Italy

Mireille Hildebrandt, Full Professor of Law at Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium

Christopher Kuner, Affiliate Professor of Law at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Paul De Hert, Full Professor at Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium, and Tilburg University, The Netherlands

Bart Schermer, Full Professor of Law at Leiden University, The Netherlands

Oreste Pollicino, Full Professor of Law at Bocconi University, Italy

Eduard Fosch-Villaronga, Associate Professor at Leiden University,T he Netherlands

Eleni Kosta, Full Professor of Law at Tilburg University, The Netherlands

Giorgio Resta, Full Professor of Law at Roma Tre University, Italy

Bart Custers, Full Professor of Law and Data Science, Leiden University, The Netherlands

Alain Strowel, Full Professor of IP and IT Law, UCLouvain and U Saint-Louis, Belgium

Vanessa Mak, Full Professor of Civil Law at Leiden University, The Netherlands

Margot E. Kaminski, Full Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School, Boulder, CO, USA and Director, Privacy Initiative at the Silicon Flatirons Center

Vincenzo Tiani, Brussels Privacy Hub, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium

Frederik Zuiderveen Borgesius, Full Professor of ICT and Law at iHub, Radboud University, Nijmegen, The Netherlands

Simone van der Hof, Full Professor of Law and Digital Technologies, Leiden University, The Netherlands

Lee A. Bygrave, Full Professor of Law, Director of the Norwegian Research Center for Computers and Law, University of Oslo, Norway; Honorary Professor, College of Law, Australian National University

Andrew Selbst, Assistant Professor of Law at the University of California Los Angeles, USA

Dag Wiese Schartum, Full Professor of Law, Norwegian Research Center for Computers and Law, University of Oslo, Norway

Tobias Mahler, Full Professor of Law, Norwegian Research Center for Computers and Law, University of Oslo, Norway

Sebastian Felix Schwemer, Associate Professor, Centre for Information and Innovation Law (CIIR), University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Björn Fasterling, Professor of Law, EDHEC Business School, Augmented Law Institute, France

Christophe Roquilly, Full Professor of Law, Director of the EDHEC Augmented Law Institute, Honorary Dean of Faculty, EDHEC Business School, France

Alina Wernick, Principal Investigator, Faculty of Law, affiliated researcher, The Legal Tech Lab, the University of Helsinki, Finland

Giovanni De Gregorio, PLMJ Chair in Law and Technology, Universidade Catolica Portuguesa, Lisbon, Portugal

Julián Valero Torrijos, Full Professor of Administrative Law, Director of the Chair in Digital Identity & Rights, University of Murcia, Spain

Miquel Peguera, Full Professor of Law, at Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, Spain

Massimo Durante, Full Professor of Philosophy of Law and Legal Informatics, Department of Law, University of Turin, Italy

Mauro Grondona, Full Professor of Private Law, University of Genoa, Italy

Nora Ni Loideain, Director of Information Law & Policy Centre, Assistant Professor in Law, Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London, UK

Lilian Mitrou, Full Professor – University of the Aegean-Greece – President of I Institute for Privacy Law, Data Protection and Technology (IPL -European Public Law Organisation), Greece

Bethany Shiner, Senior Lecturer in Law, Middlesex University London, UK

Sophie Stalla-Bourdillon, Professor in Law, Co-director of the Brussels Privacy Hub, VUB, Belgium

Martin Husovec, Associate Professor of Law, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), UK

Giovanni Sartor, Full Professor in legal theory and legal informatics, Department of Law, University of Bologna, European University Institute of Florence, Italy

Giusella Finocchiaro, Full Professor of Private Law and Internet Law, University of Bologna, Italy

Marcello Ienca, Professor of Ethics of Artificial Intelligence and Neuroscience; Deputy Director of the Institute for Ethics and History

of Medicine; Technical University of Munich, Germany. Senior Scientist at College of Humanities, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, EPFL, Switzerland

Maria Helen Murphy, Associate Professor, Maynooth University School of Law and Criminology

Patrick O’Callaghan, Senior Lecturer in Law (Associate Professor), University College Cork, Ireland

Perry Keller, Reader (associate professor) in Media and Information law, King’s College London; UK

Thorsten Strufe, Full professor of Privacy and IT security, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and CeTI/TU Dresden, Germany

Stefanos Gritzalis, Full Professor of Information and Communication Systems Security, Director MSc Programme in Law and ICT, Department of Digital Systems, University of Piraeus, Greece

Luca Longo, Assistant Professor, Technological University Dublin, Dublin, Ireland

Charles Raab, Professor Emeritus, University of Edinburgh, UK

Claude Castelluccia, Research Director, Inria, France

Martin Scheinin, British Academy Global Professor, Bonavero Institute of Human Rights, University of Oxford, UK

Franziska Boehm, Full Professor of Law, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany

Darius Whelan, Senior Lecturer, School of Law, University College Cork, Ireland

Sarah Spiekermann, Full Professor at Vienna University of Economics & Business, Austria

Marc Langheinrich, Full Professor for Computer Science, Università della Svizzera italiana, Switzerland

Edoardo Celeste, Assistant Professor in Law, Technology and Innovation and Chair of the Erasmus Mundus Master in Law, Data and AI, Dublin City University, Ireland

Sokratis Katsikas, Professor of Information and Cyber Security, Department of Information Security and Communication Technology, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway & Director, Norwegian Centre for Cybersecurity of Critical Sectors, Norway & Professor Emeritus, University of Piraeus, Greece

Bart Preneel, Full Professor in Cybersecurity and Privacy, Department Electrical Engineering-ESAT, KU Leuven, Belgium

Henning Lahmnann, Assistant Professor of Law, eLaw Center for Law and Digital Technologies, Leiden, The Netherlands

Spyros Kokolakis, Professor, Department of Information & Communication Systems Engineering, University of the Aegean, Greece

Costas Lambrinoudakis, Professor, Department of Digital Systems, University of Piraeus, Greece

Maria Belén Andreu Martínez, Full Professor of Civil Law, University of Murcia, Spain

Franco Pizzetti, Professor Emeritus of Constitutional Law University of Turin, Italy

Miguel Poiares Maduro, VdA Chair in Digital Governance, Universidade Católica Portuguesa, Portugal

Philippe Jougleux, Associate Professor, School of Law, European University Cyprus, Cyprus

Ugo Pagallo, Full Professor of Law, University of Turin, Italy

Carissa Véliz, Associate Professor at the Institute for Ethics in AI, University of Oxford, UK

Lorenzo Cotino, Professor of Constitutional Law, University of Valencia, Spain, founder of www.derechotics.es

Orla Lynskey, Associate Professor LSE Law School and Visiting Professor College of Europe (Bruges), UK

Pere Simón Castellano, Full Professor of Constitutional Law, Universidad Internacional de la Rioja (UNIR – La Universidad en Internet), Spain

Jorge Castellanos Claramunt, Professor of Constitutional Law, University of Valencia, Spain

Adrián Palma Ortigosa, Assistant Professor of Administrative Law, University of Valencia, Spain

Professor Chris Marsden, Professor of Artificial Intelligence, Technology and the Law, Monash University, Australia

Maria Bottis, Professor of Information Law, Ionian University, Greece

Silvia De Conca, Assistant Professor of Law, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Jonathan Cave, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Warwick and Fellow, Alan Turing Institute, UK

Els J. Kindt, Founder of Biometric Law Lab, CiTiP, KU Leuven, Belgium, Associate professor, Universiteit Leiden, The Netherlands

Eoin O’Dell, Fellow and Associate Professor of Law, Trinity College Dublin, Ireland

Alberto De Franceschi, Full Professor of Private Law, Ferrara University, Italy

Camilla Crea, Associate Professor of Private Law, Sannio University, Italy

Róisín Á Costello, Assistant Professor of Law, Trinity College Dublin, Ireland

Ronald Leenes, Full Professor of Regulation by Technology, Tilburg Institute for Law, Technology, and Society, Tilburg University, the Netherlands

Linnet Taylor, Full Professor of International Data Governance, Tilburg Institute for Law, Technology, and Society, Tilburg University, the Netherlands

Mirko Tobias Schäfer, Associate Professor, Department of Information & Computing Sciences, Science Lead at Data School, Utrecht University, the Netherlands

Phoebe Li, Reader (Senior Associate Professor) in Law and Technology, School of Law, Politics, and Sociology, University of Sussex, UK

Vasiliki Diamantopoulou, Assistant Professor, University of the Aegean, Substitute Member of the Board, Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy, Greece

Nadya Purtova, Full Professor of Law, Innovation, and Technology, Utrecht University, the Netherlands

Albert Meijer, Full professor of Public Innovation, School of Governance, Utrecht University, Netherlands

Cristiana Santos, Assistant Professor of Law and Technology, School of Law, Utrecht University, The Netherlands

Albert Ali Salah, Full Professor of Social and Affective Computing, Utrecht University, The Netherlands

Jiahong Chen, Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Law, University of Sheffield, UK

Aline Franzke, International Centre for Ethics in Science and Humanities (IZEW) University of Tübingen, Germany

Carlos Castillo, ICREA Research Professor at Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain

Salvatore Ruggieri, Full Professor of Computer Science, University of Pisa, Italy

Karin van Es, Associate Professor Media and Culture Studies, Humanities Lead at Data School, Utrecht University, the Netherlands



Domenico Rosani, Assistant Professor of Law, University of Utrecht, The Netherlands

George Christou, Professor of European Politics and Security, University of Warwick, UK

Anu Masso, Associate professor in big data in social sciences, Ragnar Nurkse Department of Innovation and Governance, Tallinn University of Technology, Estonia



Raphaële Xenidis, Assistant Professor in European Law, Sciences Po, France

Stephan Grimmelikhuijsen, Associate Professor in Public Management, Utrecht University School of Governance, Utrecht University, The Netherlands



Shoshana Zuboff, Charles Edward Wilson Professor Emeritus, Harvard Business School, author The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, US

Francien Dechesne, Associate Professor of Ethics and Digital Technologies, eLaw Center for Law and Digital Technologies, Leiden University, The Netherlands

Marc Rotenberg, Adjunct Professor Georgetown University, Executive Director, Center for AI and Digital Policy, United States

Merve Hickok, Lecturer in AI Ethics, Michigan University, President, Center for AI and Digital Policy, United States

Janneke Gerards, Full Professor of Fundamental Rights Law, Utrecht University, The Netherlands



Giovanni Comandè, Full Professor of Comparative Law, Scuola Superiore SAnt’Anna, Pisa, Italy



José Luis Piñar Mañas, Full Professor of Administrative Law, CEU San Pablo University, Madrid, Spain



Edoardo Raffiotta, Associate Professor of Constitutional Law, University of Milan Biococca, Milan, Italy